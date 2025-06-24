Michael Cole Gives Injury Update on LA Knight After SmackDown Attack

WWE has issued an official update on LA Knight’s condition following an attack he suffered during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. During the June 23 episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole shared that Knight suffered separated rib cartilage and a bruised sternum during an attack on the blue brand.

The assault came after weeks of rising tensions between LA Knight and the alliance of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. On SmackDown, Knight was ambushed backstage by Breakker and Reed. Breakker hit two crushing Spears, followed by three Tsunamis from Reed, dismantling the two-time former United States Champion.

While the injury is believed to be part of an ongoing storyline, WWE is emphasizing that Knight’s in-ring status remains uncertain in the weeks ahead. Not only is Rollins riding high as Mr. Money in the Bank and with his heavies, but he now has one less problem to deal with on WWE TV.

