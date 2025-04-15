LA Knight Says He Didn’t Know About Heat With Drew McIntyre, But Conversations Were Had Later

After being eliminated by Damian Priest in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre was reportedly upset and cursing about someone “having to get their moves in,” with frustration directed towards LA Knight.

Knight stated on the February 7th episode of WWE SmackDown that he “had to get his stuff in.” This was a reference to the reported issue.

While speaking on Gorilla Position, Knight addressed the reported heat between the because of the situation.

“He had to leave because the show was over. At some point, everybody has to go home. He stormed out? I didn’t even know. No idea. I got to the back, I got the monitor, I saw the rest of the deal. He was already back there before I was. His ass got tossed already. I didn’t know anything about it. I didn’t know anything about it until I was sitting at home Sunday night and somebody sent me an article. I was like, ‘Ah, that’s interesting”

When asked how such situations are handled, Knight replied, “I can’t tell you the inner workings here, but there were some conversations had, I will tell you that.”

Knight is slated to defend the United States Title against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41.