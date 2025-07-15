LA Knight Wishes Seth Rollins A Speedy Recovery On WWE Raw

LA Knight wished Seth Rollins a speedy during the July 14, episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Despite being at odds in recent weeks, including battling at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Knight spoke from the heart during an appearance on the red brand.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to wish you a speedy recovery. It was just last week that I said I wanted to take your dignity and I wanted to hurt, but I couldn’t hurt you because you hurt your damn self. So, I want you to get so you can let me hurt you the right way.”

Rollins suffered an injury during his match with Knight at WWE SNME, a match that Rollins was reportedly planned to win. Due to the injury, plans changed on the fly and Knight would get the win with the BFT.

Knight’s comments reflect the camraderie between WWE Superstars, even though they are enemies on TV. We at SEScoops are continuing to wish Seth a full and speedy recovery.