LA Knight Confident As WWE SNME Seth Rollins Showdown Nears

LA Knight was full of confidence following the July 7, episode of WWE Raw, after he got the upperhand on Seth Rollins. In the show’s closing moments, Knight hit a BFT to Rollins, a warning shot ahead of their battle at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Knight escaped through the crowd before Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker could get to him, but his night wasn’t finished yet. In a post-match promo, Knight vowed to kick Bron’s brains (or rather, the little he has left,) out of his head. After throwing a swipe at Bronson Reed, Knight vowed victory in his upcoming showdown with Rollins.

“None of it matters! Saturday night’s Main Event! It’s me, it’s Seth Rollins. Getting what’s mine, Seth, getting what’s coming to him! And what’s coming to him, how sweet it’s gonna be! BFTs for ya!”

For Knight, facing Rollins is another high-profile opportunity, one that could see him return to the World Title picture if victorious. It remains to be seen if Knight or Seth will be standing tall at Saturday Night’s Main Event.