Anoa’i Family Member, Former NXT Champion And More Announce WWE Departure

More WWE names have announced departures.

The latest round of WWE cuts started earlier this week when indie star Zayda Steel announced that she will not be renewing her WWE ID contract. Shortly after, Kylie Rae also confirmed that her time with the ID program was coming to an end.

This was followed by news of several more cuts on Friday. The most surprising of these names was Lance Anoa’i, member of the famous Anoa’i family and cousin to names such as Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Lance was signed to a development deal back in November 2024. He had wrestled in several matches for the company as an enhancement talent before his signing, but Anoa’i surprisingly did not compete in any sanctioned matches during his development run.

The 33-year-old took to Twitter to announce the news, noting that he hasn’t had the best of luck since arriving in the company. Though he confirmed that he won’t be leaving wrestling and he will be back in the indie circuit when his non compete clause expires in 30 days.

Other names who confirmed their exit from the company as well include WWE LFG and Evolve competitors Jamar Hampton and Drako Knox, as well as Evolve General Manager Stevie Turner.

While not confirmed officially, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that former NXT North American and Tag Team Champion Wes Lee is also among the names released from the company.

Many of these names have taken to social media to comment on their departure, expressing their gratitude for the opportunity as well as addressing their future. You can check out their posts below:

The following NXT releases have occurred, as learned by @Cory_Hays407 of @BodyslamNet and confirmed by @FightfulSelect



Wes Lee

Stevie Turner

Lance Anoa’i

Jin Tala

Drako Knox

Haze Jameson

Summer Sorrell

Brayden "BJ" Ray

Jamar Hampton pic.twitter.com/jPPUMz3JCP — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 11, 2025

My time with @WWE has come to an end. I’ve had a brilliant time and I’m so excited for the future ? see you soon! — STEVIE TURNER (@StevieTurnerWWE) October 10, 2025

Effective immediately, I have been released from my contract with WWE.



I am thankful for every person and every day I spent in that PC. I give everything I have every single day for this business!



I will be available for bookings in 30 days.

Email: [email protected] — Drako Knox (@drakowwe) October 10, 2025

I would officially announce my departure from WWE! I didn’t have the best of luck since I arrived! I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I’ve worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let’s get back to work! 30days

Accepting bookings [email protected] — Lance Anoa’i (@lanceanoai) October 10, 2025