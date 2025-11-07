NXT Star Officially Called Up To SmackDown

Lash Legend is officially a main roster star.

This week’s episode of SmackDown from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featured a singles match between Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair. Flair’s tag team partner Alexa Bliss, was at the ringside for this bout.

The ending of the match saw Nia missing an Annihilator as Flair rolled away. Charlotte then delivered a slingshot knee from outside the ring and went for the pin, but Jax managed to kick out.

Lash Legend showed up at the ringside after another nearfall from Flair, and the former WNBA star started choking out Alexa Bliss. The distraction allowed Nia Jax to capitalize, and she won the match with a Banzai Drop on the Queen.

This new tag team was interviewed backstage after this match, where Nia claimed that she could have beaten Charlotte without the help. Lash Legend then said that tonight’s only the beginning.

Legend who joined WWE back in 2020 has previously wrestled several matches on the Blue Branded show while still being part of the NXT roster.

WWE is promoting tonight’s appearance as her official debut on the main roster; however, and they have moved her to the list of SmackDown stars on their website as well.

This new tag team seems to be in line to challenge Flair and Bliss for the Women’s Tag Team Titles after tonight and we’ll see if they are able to take the belts off the current champions.