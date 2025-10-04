Last Man Standing & Title Matches Set For WWE SmackDown In Perth

The October 10, episode of WWE SmackDown will be a packed event when it takes place from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Here’s what fans can expect, as confirmed during the October 3, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Aleister Black Vs. Damian Priest (Last Man Standing Match)

Damian Priest and Aleister Black continued their feud during SmackDown. Black challenged Priest to a Last Man Standing match which is set to take place in Australia.

Stephanie Vaquer & Tiffany Stratton vs. Giulia & Kiana James

24 hours before they collide for the Crown Jewel Women’s Title, Vaquer and Stratton will have to put their differences aside. Guilia attacked Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, teasing that the U.S. Champion may be gunning for the WWE Women’s Title.

Sami Zayn’s U.S. Title Open Challenge

United States Champion Sami Zayn will once again put his title on the line. After retaining against John Cena, Carmelo Hayes, Je’Von Evans, and Rey Fenix, who’s next for the United States Champion?

The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Titles

The WWE Tag Team Titles will be on the line in Perth when the Wyatt Sicks’ Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defend the gold. Will the Street Profits take the titles back, or will the Wyatt Sicks again emerge on topp.

