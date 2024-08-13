Latest On AJ Styles After Not Returning On 8/9 WWE SmackDown

More has come to light about AJ Styles after the Phenomenal One did not appear as expected during the August 9, edition of SmackDown. In the days before the show, it was reported that Styles would be appearing. The two-time former WWE Champion hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland in June.

The August 9, SmackDown came and went without an appearance by AJ Styles. PW Insider reports that despite his absence from the show, Styles is still slated to return to WWE storylines before the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on August 31.

As for not returning last week, the final decision was that with creative plans locked in, last week was not the right week to bring him back. The decision to keep Styles from the show was made on Wednesday or Thursday, the report adds. It is noted that Styles will “be back shortly.”

Styles Off of WWE TV

While AJ Styles hasn’t competed on WWE programming since June, he’s not been entirely absent from the ring. The former World Champion competed at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Destination event where he defeated Naomichi Marufuji. This match marked Styles’ return to Japan after years away and his in-ring debut for NAOH.

Styles was also part of WWE’s recent tour of Japan, the company’s first since 2019. After the tour, AJ teased that it could be his final time competing in Japan, as he said that fans may have seen the last time he wore a mask, something he always does for his entrances in Japan.