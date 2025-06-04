Latest Betting Odds for WWE Worlds Collide 2025

WWE Worlds Collide returns for the first time since 2022, taking place Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 3:00 PM ET from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. This historic cross-promotional event features wrestlers from WWE’s NXT brand facing off against stars from AAA (Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide), which WWE acquired in April 2025. The event streams free on WWE’s YouTube channel and sets the stage for Money in the Bank later that evening.

Match-by-Match Betting Analysis

AAA Mega Championship Match

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) (-3000) vs Chad Gable (+900)

Vikingo enters as an overwhelming favorite to retain his AAA Mega Championship. The -3000 odds reflect WWE’s investment in elevating Vikingo’s cross-promotional appeal, having recently captured the title on May 31 at AAA Alianzas in Mexico City and been prominently featured on WWE programming.

NXT North American Championship Fatal Four-Way

Ethan Page (c) (-3000) vs Je’Von Evans (+700) vs Rey Fenix (+900) vs Laredo Kid (+900)

Page is heavily favored to retain the championship he just captured from Ricky Saints on May 27. The massive odds disparity suggests this match may serve more to showcase AAA talent than to create a title change.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Latino World Order (+125) vs Octagon Jr., Aero Star & Mr. Iguana (-165)

The AAA trio enters as slight favorites in this cross-promotional showcase featuring Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro representing WWE’s Latino World Order.

Women’s Tag Team Match

Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice (-2000) vs Chik Tormenta & Dalys (+700)

The WWE tandem of current NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice are overwhelming favorites against the AAA duo, with Vaquer’s recent championship defense at Battleground adding momentum.

Conclusion

The betting odds heavily favor WWE talent in most matches, with the exception of the six-man tag featuring LWO. This suggests Worlds Collide may serve primarily as a showcase to introduce AAA wrestlers to WWE’s audience rather than a true competitive cross-promotion. The most intriguing value play appears to be the underdog AAA team in the six-man tag, while the championship matches seem destined to maintain the status quo with current titleholders retaining their gold.