Latest On Liv Morgan’s WWE Return

A top WWE star is set to make her return very soon.

One half of the current Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, took a break from wrestling after landing a role in the latest Bad Lieutenant movie set in Tokyo.

The female star had been in Japan over the last month for the shooting of the movie and said to have received high praise for her work there.

Now, Fightful Select has provided an update on her return to TV. According to the site, Morgan is set to be factored into creative plans ‘imminently.’

This is consistent with the report of Liv being back in the United States after completing the shooting of the film, and the current champion could return to TV as soon as this Monday’s episode of Raw.

The Judgement Day storyline has taken an interesting turn in Liv Morgan’s absence. After being spotted with her a couple of times, Finn Balor recently introduced Roxanne Perez to members of his faction.

While the former NXT Women’s Champion has not been accepted as a member of the group just yet, one can imagine that Morgan will not be happy with Perez meeting her friends in her absence.

It’d be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out once Morgan is back on TV and if she accepts the help offered by Perez.