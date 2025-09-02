Latest On Liv Morgan Alleged Stalker Case, Note Blames WWE Star

New developments have emerged in the Shawn Chan, the Canadian man charged with one count of interstate domestic violence against Liv Morgan. It is alleged that Chan traveled to the United States and loitered for hours at Morgan’s Florida home, waiting for her to arrive.

According to court filings shared by PW Insider, Chan flew from Scarborough, Ontario, to Orlando, Florida, on May 26. Customs agents were told that he would be staying at WWE’s Performance Center, though the facility does not provide housing. Four days later, Chen traveled to Morgan’s residence, circled the property several times, before entering through the backyard. Attempts to enter through the front door failed and Chan reportedly left a note and waited for several hours before departing.

The note is quoted in part in the criminal complaint:

“It’s me Shawn, the guy you all hang out with on [gaming platform deleted] online. You’ve been trying to contact me, or should I say reach out to me when I’m absent from that game. So who’s the stalker huh?! I NEVER said and did anything bad for over 10 years, yet you all dared hating me for no reason. I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more. Yet, I’m the one who looks like a stalker thx to all of you. And you all think I’m going to have empathy, sympathy and care about any of you anymore? I will start talking and doing whatever I want despite all your shoosh finger faces that you all make. Yea, I just wanted to let you know that I was here.”

WWE security who reviewed surveillance footage identified Chan and alerted the authorities, resulting in the FBI arresting him on June 3. He was indicted on June 25 and if convicted, could face as much as five yearrs in prison.

On August 20, Chan filed a motion asking the court to reconsider his detention without bail. His attorneys argued that Chan could stay at a Salvation Army facility while awaiting trial. Chen has signed a waiver of Speedy Trial, allowing time for a psychiatric evaluation. He is expected to stand trial in November.

This case is a scary ordeal and bears striking resemblance to the Sonya Deville stalking incident of 2020. Thankfully, Morgan is okay, but this situation shows why fans need to know never to cross the line.