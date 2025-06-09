Latest On Mr. Igauna After Viral WWE/AAA Appearances

Several Superstars competed at WWE Money in the Bank, but one of the biggest ovations of the night went to Mr. Iguana, an AAA wrestler who was in the crowd. The reaction to Iguana came after his viral appearance at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, leaving fans excited to see more of him.

On X, Mr. Iguana made clear that the support he’s received hasn’t gone unnoticed. He shared his gratitude and happiness before teasing that fans won’t have to wait long to see him again.

Grateful and happy! Thanks for the love and support!



Agradecido y feliz! Gracias por todo el cariño y el apoyo.



I’ll see you all soon ?#PóngaseVerde pic.twitter.com/DSF87WMPl0 — Mr. Iguana (@MrIguana) June 8, 2025

Mr. Iguana has proven to be a talking point among fans and wrestles alike. During the post-show press conference, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque addressed the whirlwind of support behind Mr. Iguana.

“I never knew iguanas were so much fun. So I think that will be an amazing, amazing — I think kids are gonna want iguanas everywhere.”

Following Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank, there was buzz within WWE about merchandising possibilities for Mr. Iguana, PW Insider reports. With that in mind, expect the herbivorous-inspired wrestler back on TV sooner than later.