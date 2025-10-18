Latest on Andrade Amid WWE Contract Situation

The WWE contract situation continues to sting Andrade.

The former WWE star was pulled from AEW TV after making his return to the company earlier this month. Reports have since revealed that WWE believes Andrade to still be under a non-compete clause, and they sent a Cease & Desist letter to the rival promotion which led to this abrupt change.

While the contract situation concerning the 35-year-old remains unsolved, Fightful Select provided some minor updates on the whole situation.

According to the site, AEW had plans for Andrade at the WrestleDream PPV this week. While not confirmed, it’s likely that he would have been involved in a match between Golden Lovers and Don Callis family in some way.

Regarding the confusion about his contract, people within AEW have put a lot of the blame on the company’s legal department for not clarifying the situation ahead of his appearance on TV.

Andrade is currently in Puerto Rico for the WWC show despite his scheduled match for the WWC Universal title being cancelled after WWE’s intervention. The Mexican star is trying to do whatever else he could do to make up for the cancelled match.

It’s unknown if the wrestling star is any closer to solving the situation with WWE and his status remains very much up in the air at the moment.