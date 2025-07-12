Latest On Seth Rollins After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Injury

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Seth Rollins faced LA Knight but their showdown came to an abrupt end. During the match, Rollins appeared to tweak his knee and was tended to by medical staff in the corner. After a few awkward moments, Knight would hit a BFT to end the match and Rollins would be helped to the back.

Fans have been wondering if Rollins was legitimately hurt, or if this was simply part of a bigger story. Unfortunately, it appears Rollins is hurt for real. Fightful Select reports that the word backstage in WWE is that this situation is genuine.

PW Insider reports that Rollins was originally booked to defeat LA Knight at the show. Knight winning was a last-second call due to Rollins tweaking his knee. It is unclear how long he will need time off for, but this setback is already affecting WWE’s plans.