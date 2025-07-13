Several Unannounced Legends In Town For Evolution 2 (Report)

Several WWE legends are in town for Evolution 2.

The All Women PPV is set to make its return after a long 7 years wait tonight on July 13. The event will be coming live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. There has been some controversy attached to the PPV however, with fans complaining about the lacklustre build to the show.

Some have also questioned the lack of legend involvement despite slow ticket sales. Kelly Kelly recently revealed that she turned down an invitation because she didn’t want to just sit in the crowd in her return. As of this writing, Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus are the only two veterans who have been included in the card for the PLE.

Now Fightful Select has revealed some more names that will atleast be making an appearance tonight. According to them, Jazz, Leilani Kai, Torrie Wilson and Madusa are all in Atlanta for tonight’s show.

Though one name who is not expect at Evolution 2 despite her recent involvement is Gail Kim. The TNA veteran has been at several NXT shows in recent times.

Her relationship with the new WWE regime is said to be significantly better than the previous management. Despite being recognized as one of the trailblazers of women’s revolution however, Kim is not planned for an appearance at the event.

Trish Stratus also recently commented on the rushed build to the Evolution PPV. You can check out her comments on the matter here.