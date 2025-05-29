Eliminated WWE LFG Star Signs With WWE EVOLVE

There’s more than one way to make it in WWE, as former WWE LFG contestant Leigh Laurel found out during the May 28, episode of WWE EVOLVE. During a backstage segment on show, Stevie Turner delivered the new that Laurel has signed with the brand. Along with the contract came a new ring name—Jin Tala.

leigh laurel is now jin tala!!! she will be debuting against carlee bright next week!!! pic.twitter.com/5QLN1zWQ3C — clorox line (@clotheslinings) May 29, 2025

The moment marked a powerful turnaround for Laurel, who was sent home by Booker T on the May 4 episode of LFG. Despite her elimination, Laurel remained optimistic and took to social media after her exit to say that she had received a “hell of an opportunity to start my pro wrestling career as a Future Great.”

Mere weeks later, that future is officially underway. It remains to be seen how Jin Tala fares in WWE EVOLVE, as she remains focused on her future as a WWE Superstar.



