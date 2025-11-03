Ex-Women’s Champion Leilani Kai Reveals WWE Legends Deal

Fans can expect to see more of Leilani Kai on WWE TV after the former Women’s Champion shared that she has signed a Legends Deal with the promotion. Speaking to Bill Apter for The Apter Chat, Kai shared how WWE approached her during recovery from surgery.

“I was in the hospital, and after my surgery, a couple days later they, WWE, called and asked if they could take care of my hospital bill or if there was anything they could do.“

Kai turned the offer down, sharing that she was already being taken care of. Then, WWE’s representative dropped the bombshell, revealing they wanted her with ‘the family’ under a WWE Legends Deal.

“I told them no, I was taken care of, I was fine. And then they told me they wanted me to join their family.“

Kai admitted to being surprised by the offer, which Apter congratulated her on. When asked if Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque rang her, Kai shared it wasn’t The Game, but rather an assistant by the name of Ben Brown.

Though Kai didn’t share when exactly she signed, it is believed that the contract was inked in late 2024 as her hip surgery was at that time. Kai appeared at Saturday Night’s Main Event in May 2025, marking her first WWE appearance in over 30 years. Mere months later, she appeared at the WWE Evolution event in July and her first shirt ever released would sell out on WWEShop.com in less than a month.

A former WWF and NWA Women’s Champion and WWF Women’s Tag Champion who competed at WrestleMania 1, Kai is certainly a legend. Now, she is part of the WWE ‘family’ with this exciting deal.