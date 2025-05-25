Leilani Kai On Long-Awaited WWE Return: ‘All I Ever Wanted’

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event saw several legends in attendance, adding to the nostalgic tone of the special event. Among those in attendance was Leilani Kai, marking her return to WWE after decades away. On X, Kai shared a photo of herself from the event, declaring that being part of a WWE production event was all she’d ever wanted.

All I ever wanted. pic.twitter.com/FsUfmyfr5F — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) May 25, 2025

Kai certainly deserves the title of ‘WWE Legend,’ as she was part of the very first WrestleMania in March 1985. During her time with the promotion, she would hold the WWF Women’s Championship once an was a two-time holder of the original WWF Women’s Tag Team Championships. Prior to Saturday Night’s Main Event, Kai’s most recent WWE appearance had been as part of WrestleMania 10 in 1994.

After over 30 years, Kai has come home to WWE, and hopefully it won't be another 30 years before she's seen again.