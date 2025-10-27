Leilani Kai Says WWE Wrestler Relieved Himself On An Egyptian Tomb

One unnamed wrestler who used to compete in WWE once relieved themselves on an Egyptian tomb, according to Leilani Kai. On Facebook, Kai shared a photo of herself during a tour of Egypt with the then-WWF. The former WWE Women’s Champion then shared that “one of the guys” who she chose not to name decided to relieve themselves on one of the tombs created thousands of years earlier.

Kai then shared that the same day, the wrestler in question started experiencing swelling of the feet and stomach. Fans in the comments quickly suggested that the swelling wrestler was feeling the effects of an ancient curse.

Kai’s story demonstrates how wild and out of control tours of wrestlers can get, especially in the past. October 27, 2025, marks 32 years to the day that Sid Vicious and Arn Anderson had a fight in Blackburn, England, which resulted in both men being stabbed with scissors. Sid was stabbed four times while Anderson received 20 stab wounds.

Today, WWE tours appear to be much calmer and WWE themselves often film footage from these tours to share with fans around the world. As for Kai, she continues to be a respected name in women’s wrestling, and was wise enough not to give herself a ‘curse’ during her time in Egypt.