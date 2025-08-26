Lex Luger Takes Steps On His Own In New Video

A new video has been shared showing WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger walking without any support, a moment that showcases his incredible progress in his long recovery from a debilitating spinal injury.

The video, which was shared by the official DDP Yoga social media accounts, shows Luger walking around a kitchen island while being spotted by trainer Autumn Swansen. As he makes his way around the counter, Swansen exclaims, “Lex, you’re literally walking unsupported right now.”

Luger has been primarily confined to a wheelchair since suffering a spinal injury in 2007. In the years since, he has been working closely with his friend and fellow Hall of Famer, Diamond Dallas Page, using the DDP Yoga program to improve his mobility.

Just last week, another video was posted showing Luger using a LifeGlider upright walker to get up from his wheelchair. In that same video, he was also able to get out of his car and retrieve his own wheelchair without any assistance.

Luger’s incredible progress is the latest chapter in an inspiring year for “The Total Package.” Earlier this year, he was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.