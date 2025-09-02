Lex Luger Teases “Surprise Finish” To His Recovery Story

WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger has provided another positive update on his ongoing recovery from the spinal injury that has had him in a wheelchair for over a decade. In a new interview, “The Total Package” stated that he is making “great progress” and has teased that there is a “surprise finish” still to come in his story.

While speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Luger was asked about the work he has been putting in with his longtime friend, Diamond Dallas Page, and the DDPY Yoga program. He gave high praise to Page and the team that has been helping him regain his mobility. Luger’s journey has been a long and difficult one. However, is determination has led to some incredible moments in recent months, including walking to the stage for his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

“I’ve been working with DDP and DDPY Yoga and the people he’s put in my life and the work he’s put in with me. He’s a very special friend, and I encourage anybody that his programs are unbelievable,” Luger said. “So, yeah, we’re making great progress. We got a surprise finish. The story’s not done yet, so we got a surprise finish for everybody coming up. We’re making a lot of progress. It’s real exciting.”

The “surprise finish” he teased has fans buzzing about what the next milestone in his recovery could be. In a video that was released earlier this month, Luger was seen walking around a kitchen island completely without support. Luger has been primarily confined to a wheelchair since suffering a spinal injury in 2007. His work with Diamond Dallas Page has been a long-term project, focused on improving his mobility and overall quality of life.

His induction into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year as part of the Class of 2025 was a long-awaited honor for one of the top stars of the 1990s.