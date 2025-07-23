WWE Interested In AEW Alum For Non-Wrestling Role (Report)

WWE is reportedly interested in a former AEW star who could be joining the company in a surprising new capacity. According to Fightful Select, WWE has reached out to Leyla Hirsch about the possibility of trying out for a referee role. This would mark a notable shift for the “Legit” wrestler, who departed AEW earlier this year.

Sources within WWE indicate that internal discussions about contacting Hirsch began around mid-June. Since parting ways with AEW, Hirsch has gotten married to her now-wife and has been active on the independent scene as an in-ring talent.

While it’s uncommon for wrestlers to transition into referee roles, it’s not without precedent. Jessika Carr started out as a wrestler on the independents before joining WWE as a referre. She later returned to in-ring action in EVOLVE under the name Kalyx in 2025.

Whether Leyla Hirsch ultimately joins WWE as a referee or continues as an in-ring competitor remains to be seen. While Hirsch has likely dreamed of stepping foot in a WWE ring at some point in her career, it may not be to compete with the Superstars.