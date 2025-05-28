Liberty Rhodes, Daughter of Cody & Brandi, Showing Natural Charisma

At just four years old, Liberty “Libby” Rhodes is already displaying the natural charisma and crowd instincts that have made the Rhodes family wrestling legends, according to her parents’ revealing podcast discussion. The daughter of Cody and Brandi Rhodes has caught attention for her remarkable ability to read rooms and connect with people, particularly during high-profile wrestling events and celebrity encounters.

The most striking example occurred during the family’s VIP experience at The Rock’s Moana 2 premiere in Hawaii in November 2024. While initially reserved around other celebrities and refusing photos on the red carpet, Liberty’s entire demeanor shifted when she recognized Dwayne Johnson’s star power.

“And as he does it, my daughter, who is only not even four yet, turns around and waves. And she welcomed him in for a hug, full smile.”

Cody Rhodes was amazed by his daughter’s intuitive understanding of the moment and The Rock’s significance.

“It was what it took me from 18 to 25 to garner, she has it all. She gets it.”

Speaking on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Brandi observed that Liberty possesses what wrestling families call “the carny bone” – an innate understanding of entertainment, crowd psychology, and when moments matter most. Cody recalled his daughter being well aware during WWE events, and gave her reaction to his victory at WrestleMania 40 as a prime example.

“When I walked out there, she looked at me as if I was the greatest thing ever. That is not how Libby looks at me on a daily basis. I’m the guy stomping, I made the waffle wrong, whatever.”

Liberty’s natural instincts extend beyond celebrity encounters to everyday situations where she shows remarkable emotional intelligence and performance awareness for her age. Her parents noted that she can distinguish between casual family time and special occasions, adjusting her behavior and energy accordingly – a skill that typically takes performers years to develop.

While Liberty is obviously years away from any potential wrestling involvement, her natural charisma and crowd awareness suggest the Rhodes wrestling dynasty may continue into another generation.The combination of her father’s championship pedigree and her mother’s executive experience provides Liberty with unique exposure to wrestling’s entertainment aspects from multiple perspectives.