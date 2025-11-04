Lilian Garcia Hopes to Announce John Cena’s Final Match

Lilian Garcia hopes to be the one to announce John Cena for his final match and that should happen if everything goes according to plan. During a recent Instagram Q&A, Garcia addressed her status for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025.

“I will be there. So barring any surprises that I don’t know, I will be announcing it. Hopefully. Hopefully. Hopefully. Fingers crossed.“

Garcia and Cena have a rich history, as Lilian announced John countless times following his move to Raw as WWE Champion in 2005. As Garcia explained in her video, though, their connection goes deeper than what fans have seen on WWE TV.

“I announced John Cena as The Prototype before he was John Cena… and then just to see his entire career—it’s been absolutely incredible.”

Garcia summed up her views, saying it would be an “absolute honor” to announce John for his final wrestling match. John’s final match will be decided in an upcoming tournament, as confirmed during November’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

John first announced his retirement plans at Money in the Bank 2024, and now, his farewell from in-ring competition is mere weeks away. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Cena’s in-ring farewell.