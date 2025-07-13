Lilian Garcia Off WWE Evolution 2

Longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia announced on social media that she would miss tonight’s Evolution premium live event due to a persistent respiratory infection.

Despite being able to announce at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, her condition worsened, rendering her unable to perform at Evolution.

“I was so excited to be announcing @wwe Saturday Nights Main Event and @wwe Evolution this weekend but because of lingering effects of a respiratory infection I got some weeks ago, I was only able to announce SNME last night before my voice started wigging out.”

Alicia Taylor will fill in as the announcer for the event. Garcia expressed her gratitude towards Taylor and excitement for celebrating the women of WWE and those who paved the way for this momentous event.