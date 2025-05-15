WWE Legend Lilian Garcia Returning At Saturday Night’s Main Event: ‘I’m back on the mic’

Legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia recently let her fans know that she is set to return at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24th.

Taking to Instagram, Garcia revealed that she will back on mic in front of fans:

“9 more days until I’m back on the mic inside a wrestling ring in front of the best fans in the world!”

Lilian Garcia previously returned to the company last year after Samantha Irvin departed the company. She worked on WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown until March before finishing up with the company full-time after the SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain.

During an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lilian Garcia stated that her initial return to WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown led to her involvement in Saturday Night’s Main Event. She loves what she does and said:

“But what was so beautiful that has evolved from it is that even though I’m not going to do the full-time SmackDown announcer anymore, they said, ‘You know what? We love having you [be a] part of this. We want to extend. We want you to Saturday Night’s Main Event. We think you’re a perfect fit for that.’

“I love it, I get to wear gowns for that, we dress up a little bit…Then they’re like, look, we’ve got a lot of other shows that we know we’re in talks right now on what we can do. So I’m like, whatever you guys need. Again, whatever you need. Just put me in coach, I’m here.”

Saturday Night’s Main Event will emanate from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. A couple of matches have been announced for the event. Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul, while CM Punk and Sami Zayn will join forces to face Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.