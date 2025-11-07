Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio Featured In Latest Lids Campaign

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are teaming up outside of the ring as the pair are both part of the new ALL CAPS campaign for Lids. On Instagram, Lids shared some images of Morgan modelling alongside musicians me n ü.

Dominik posed alongside fellow WWE personality Peter Rosenberg and wore a San Diego Padres fit.

The involvement of the two WWE Superstars demonstrates how their popularity extends beyond the squared circle. Liv and Dominik became an on-screen item in 2024 as Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley to aid Morgan at that year’s SummerSlam.

Morgan has been out of action for much of 2025 after suffering an injury during a match with Kairi Sane. WWE is reportedly hopeful that Morgan will be ready to make a return in early 2026, meaning she could be in action at WrestleMania 42. Dominik is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion and was recently confronted by his father Rey on Monday Night Raw.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Liv Morgan and ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio, as the pair are proving their popularity in and out of the ring.