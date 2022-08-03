Liv Morgan Explains How John Cena Influenced Her Career

Liv Morgan was heavily influenced by John Cena in her professional wrestling career.

Morgan was recently interviewed on Complex, where she explained how Cena helped influence her career inside the squared circle as a young fan.

“I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s***. I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just press my little tongue [on her shoe].

“Yeah, I thought he was amazing. And so, he, I think, has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career, you know, because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers.”

Morgan is currently in the middle of her first-ever reign as a World Champion in WWE. She won the SmackDown Live Women’s Title at Money In The Bank against Ronda Rousey.

Earlier in the night, Morgan won the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match. She cashed in the briefcase later that same night after Rousey defeated Natalya to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Recently, at SummerSlam, Morgan successfully retained her title against Rousey in a rematch, in controversial fashion. As for Cena, he hasn’t been a full-time regular with WWE in several years.

He will, however, return on occasion for a one-off match every so often. Recently, he returned to Monday Night RAW this past June to celebrate his 20th anniversary since making his main roster debut.

During his promo, Cena promised he’d be back for another match, but he didn’t clarify when. Whenever that time comes, it’s certain to be a massive event.

Quotes via 411Mania