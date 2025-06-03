Liv Morgan Displays Battle Scars Following Money in the Bank Qualifier

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan suffered a visible head injury during Monday Night Raw’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier on June 2.

Morgan competed against Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile in the triple threat qualifier, with Vaquer securing victory to claim the final spot in Saturday’s Money in the Bank ladder match. This marked Vaquer’s first official win as a WWE Raw roster member.

Following the match, Morgan shared an image on Instagram showing a bloody laceration on her head sustained during the bout. The injury highlights the physical demands of professional wrestling competition.

The setback continues a difficult stretch for Morgan, who has not won a match since returning from filming the action movie “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.” Her recent record includes a loss to Kairi Sane on the May 26 episode of Raw.

Despite failing to qualify for this year’s MITB match, Morgan maintains championship gold alongside tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez. The duo reclaimed the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch on April 24.