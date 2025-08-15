Latest On Liv Morgan’s Injury, Potential Return Date

Liv Morgan’s recovery from shoulder surgery is progressing, but it appears her return to the ring is still months away. According to a new PWInsider Elite update, Morgan was scheduled for a medical evaluation this week to check on her progress.

The current hope within WWE is that Morgan will be cleared for in-ring action by early 2026, provided her recovery continues on schedule. Morgan has been out of action since June after suffering a shoulder injury.

Morgan underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, under the care of Dr. Jeff Dugas at Andrews Sports Medicine, a facility familiar to injured WWE talent. While an exact date for a return remains unclear, her rehab is going well according to Dr. Kevin Wilk, Associate Clinical Director and Co-Founder of Champion Sports Medicine.

Morgan’s injury has robbed WWE of one of it’s very top female Superstars. 2024 saw Morgan hold the Women’s World Championship for the majority of the year while 2025 saw herself and Raquel Rodriguez reclaim the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

With the women’s division continuing to evolve in her absence, all eyes will be on how Morgan re-enters the scene — and whether her time away fuels an even bigger comeback.