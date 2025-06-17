Liv Morgan Injury Update: WWE Champion Could Miss 16 Weeks Following Raw Shoulder Dislocation

An update has emerged regarding Liv Morgan’s condition following the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion suffering a legitimate shoulder injury during Monday Night Raw.

Morgan’s match against Kairi Sane on the June 17 Raw episode ended prematurely when the champion was taken backstage during a commercial break. Sane was subsequently declared the winner after Morgan appeared to suffer a shoulder injury during the contest.

Michael Cole confirmed on-air that Morgan had suffered a dislocated shoulder, providing immediate clarity on the nature of the injury.

Legitimate Injury

PWInsider has provided a comprehensive update on Morgan’s status, confirming that this was a completely legitimate injury. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was immediately examined by WWE’s medical team after being brought backstage.

“The injury is being viewed within WWE as a ‘freak occurrence’, with there being no heat on anyone.” – PWInsider

This clarification is significant, as it confirms no blame is being placed on any performer for the unfortunate incident.

Recovery Timeline Uncertain

As of June 17, WWE is awaiting the final diagnosis to determine the severity of Morgan’s shoulder dislocation. This assessment will be crucial in establishing how long the champion will be absent from in-ring competition.

The report indicates that if the dislocation is classified as severe, Morgan could potentially be sidelined for up to 16 weeks. However, this timeline is entirely dependent on the medical evaluation results that Morgan is currently awaiting.

Storyline Impact

The timing of this injury is particularly unfortunate for Morgan’s current storyline trajectory. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion had recently begun establishing a feud with Nikki Bella, notably attacking her during the June 9 Raw episode.

This developing storyline will likely need to be adjusted or put on hold depending on the severity of Morgan’s injury and her subsequent recovery timeline.

SEScoops will continue to monitor Liv Morgan’s condition and provide updates as they become available. We extend our best wishes to Morgan for a swift and complete recovery.