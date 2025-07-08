Roxanne Perez Creates Memorial For Injured Liv Morgan on WWE Raw

Roxanne Perez has been aligning herself with the Judgment Day in recent weeks, seemingly in an effort to replace the injured Liv Morgan. On the July 7, edition of WWE Raw, Perez even went as far as to erect a memorial to Morgan within the Judgment Day clubhouse.

"Y'all, she's ALIVE!"pic.twitter.com/nkWdcPCccP — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 8, 2025

Perez’s memorial did not go down well with everyone in the faction. Raquel Rodriguez was against the memorial, pointing out that Liv is still alive. Perez stated that she crafted the memorial for Dominik Mysterio.

Perez has wasted no time in replacing Liv in the faction. On the June 30, episode of WWWE Raw, Perez officially replaced Morgan as one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. She has also been shown getting close to Dominik Mysterio, with some fans speculating that the pair may be more than ‘just friends.’

As for Morgan, she successfully underwent surgery on her injured shoulder on June 28, and there’s no word on when she’ll be back. In the meantime, Perez will remain part of WWE TV, and continue to grow closer to Liv’s faction.