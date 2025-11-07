Liv Morgan Keeps Coy Over WWE In-Ring Return: ‘Watch Me!’

Liv Morgan has missed much of 2025 due to an injury and there’s no confirmation when she’ll be back in action. Now, Morgan has answered questions about her WWE status and her in-ring return, but the former Women’s World Champion is keeping things close to her chest.

Morgan recently appeared at the premiere of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 5, which will return to the streaming platform later this month. When asked if fans can expect her back in months, weeks, or perhaps even sooner, Morgan remained coy, instead stating “I think that everyone’s just going to have to watch me.”

Morgan suffered a shoulder injury in May during a match on WWE Raw against Kairi Sane. Liv would later undergo surgery, and WWE are reportedly hoping that she will be back in early 2026.

While Morgan didn’t have much to say about her return, she had plenty to say about Stranger Things. When asked who could take down a Demogorgon, Morgan picked her on-screen beau Dominik Mysterio.

“He’s the WWE Intercontinental Champion and the AAA Mega Champion, he can kind of do anything.”

Morgan said she’d rather endure the wrath of Rhea Ripley rather than be stuck in the Upside Down. For now, Morgan remains in her recovery process, and fans will just have to wait and see when she is back.