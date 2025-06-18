Liv Morgan Recreates Controversial Album Cover In First Post Since Raw Injury

Liv Morgan has made her first post after her Raw injury, though it’s not what you’d expect.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has been in the news once again recently after launching the new controversial cover for her upcoming album, dubbed Man’s Best Friend. The cover sees Carpenter, 26, on all fours with someone just out of frame pulling her hair.

The current Women’s tag team champion recreated this cover in her first post since Monday’s Raw, with Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio:

Though Liv Morgan isn’t the only WWE name who referenced Carpenter this week. Mariah May, now known as Blake Monroe in WWE had a contract signing segment on the June 17 episode of NXT.

She was confronted by the NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. Monroe quoted a line from Sabrina’s 2024 song Juno, asking her if she had ‘ever tried this one’ before attacking the current champion:

Morgan suffered an injury on this week’s episode of Raw in the opening minutes of her match with Kairi Sane. The Japanese star was declared the winner when Liv could not finish the bout.

While not a lot is known about Liv Morgan’s health at this point, an early estimate suggests she could miss the upcoming Evolution 2 PPV. You can check out more about it here.