Liv Morgan Reportedly Undergoing Surgery

A new report from PWInsider has provided a significant update on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan, stating she will require surgery for the shoulder injury suffered on the June 16 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Morgan sustained a dislocated shoulder moments into her match with Kairi Sane after landing awkwardly from a takedown. The match was immediately stopped, and she was taken backstage for medical attention.

The injury could not have come at a worse time, as it derails a major storyline that had just begun. Morgan attacked the returning Nikki Bella on the previous week’s Raw, kicking off a high-profile feud that was expected to lead to a marquee match at the upcoming Evolution 2 premium live event. Those plans are now off the table.

Furthermore, as one-half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez, her long-term absence will almost certainly force the titles to be vacated. This is not Morgan’s first serious shoulder injury, as she also missed significant time for a similar issue in 2023. A timeline for her return has not yet been announced.