Liv Morgan Expected Back In Time For Major PPV

Liv Morgan’s recovery is going better than expected.

The former Women’s Champion has not been seen on WWE programming since June this year, when she suffered a shoulder injury during a match with Kairi Sane.

Now PWInsider has provided an update on her recovery and revealed potential return plans for the Judgment Day star.

According to the site, Liv Morgan is actually ahead of schedule on her physical rehab. The expectation within the company is that she would return to TV by the beginning of 2026. The former champion could return before this based on how her recovery goes, but nothing is currently set in stone.

An early 2026 timetable means the WWE star will be ready in time to make her comeback at the Royal Rumble event set for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 31.

Morgan had been involved in a storyline with Roxanne Perez before her injury, with the former NXT Women’s Champion looking to join the Judgment Day against the wishes of Liv.

Perez was accepted into the faction as a replacement for Morgan when the latter was put on the shelf. Roxanne was officially recognized as one-half of the Women’s tag team champions with Raquel Rodriguez in place of Liv at the time.

The duo of Rodriguez and Perez, however, ended up losing the titles at SummerSlam, and we’ll have to see how Morgan reacts to this upon her return.