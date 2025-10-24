Latest On Liv Morgan Return Plans, WWE’s Opinion Of Injured Star

Liv Morgan has been out of action since June 2025 when she suffered a shoulder injury during a WWE Raw match against Kairi Sane. Now, more has come to light about her return as fans await the comeback of the former WWE Women’s World Champion.

According to a report from PWInsider Elite, WWE’s internal expectation has always been for Morgan to return in early 2026. The belief is that if her rehabilitation progresses faster than expected, an earlier comeback isn’t out of the question for the popular Superstar.

WWE is keeping plans for Morgan’s return a secret, as the company wants to generate a huge reaction from fans once she is back. Within WWE, sources shared that the company is “very excited” about her return and view Morgan as a major asset to the women’s division.

Morgan underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, under the care of Dr. Jeff Dugas at Andrews Sports Medicine, a facility familiar to injured WWE talent. 2025 kicked off with Morgan as the WWE Women’s World Champion, and she and Raquel Rodriguez would later hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

WWE’s women’s division has seen major changes in Morgan’s absence, including the rise of current WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Now, anticipation continues to grow about Liv’s return.