Liv Morgan Returns On WWE Raw

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan made her return to WWE television on the May 26, 2025, episode of Monday Night Raw. Morgan, who had been away for approximately a month filming a movie, immediately reinserted herself into a storyline by confronting Dominik Mysterio during his segment with NXT’s Roxanne Perez and Carlito.

After pointedly shushing Perez and listening to Mysterio’s explanation for recent events, Morgan “informed Mysterio that she plans on addressing things” further with him. However, she stated her immediate priority is to secure “a qualifying match for Money In The Bank.”

Morgan’s hiatus began after the April 28th Raw, where she announced she was taking time off for her role in the movie “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.” Her last match before this break was a successful WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship defense alongside Raquel Rodriguez on the April 22nd episode of NXT against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.

Now back on Raw, Morgan’s focus on Money in the Bank signals her championship ambitions, while her unresolved issues with Mysterio continues.