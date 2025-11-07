Photo: Liv Morgan Stuns Fans At Stranger Things S5 Premiere

Liv Morgan continues making headlines even during her WWE hiatus.

The former WWE Women’s Champion was recently featured in a new campaign for the fashion brand Lids. The female star joined the promotion with her on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio.

This wasn’t the only thing that got people talking about Morgan this week, however. The Judgment Day member also stunned fans with her look during an appearance at the World Premiere of Stranger Things S5 on Friday:

Liv Morgan stuns at the Stranger Things premiere pic.twitter.com/FVkfgtWma5 — Culture Base ? (@Culture3ase) November 7, 2025

November 12, 1983. Watch the first 5 minutes of Stranger Things 5 now. pic.twitter.com/ZAxGaJc1Vv — s?u??? ???u???s (@Stranger_Things) November 7, 2025

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to be released in three parts on Netflix by the end of this year. The first four episodes will be made available on November 26, followed by three more episodes on Christmas and the finale being released on New Year’s Eve.

Liv Morgan suffered a legitimate shoulder injury while competing in a match against Kairi Sane during the June 16 episode of Monday Night Raw. The WWE star was involved in a storyline with Roxanne Perez at the time, opposing her entry into the Judgment Day group.

Perez was accepted into the faction after Morgan was put on the shelf. Roxanne also started teaming with Liv’s partner, Raquel Rodriguez, and started defending the Women’s Tag Team Championships with her on the injured star’s behalf.

The duo ended up losing the titles to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam and Liv will surely have a lot to say about it when she does return to WWE TV.