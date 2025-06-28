Liv Morgan Undergoes Successful Surgery

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is officially on the road to recovery after undergoing successful shoulder surgery. The news was confirmed by sports physical therapist Kevin Wilk, who posted a photo with Morgan on his Instagram account.

Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder on the June 16 episode of Monday Night Raw during a match with Kairi Sane. Wilk revealed that he will be assisting with her rehabilitation and praised her work ethic. The surgery was performed by the renowned Dr. Dugas at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Awesome honor & pleasure to be helping @wwe superstar @yaonlylivvonce with her shoulder rehabilitation… ? Fantastic athlete, dedicated & great to work with ! ? This @wwe superstar will be back & back even better ! ? ? Outstanding athlete ! ? Surgery performed by @dugasmd1 of @andrews_sports_medicine,” Wilk wrote on Instagram.

The injury came at an unfortunate time for Morgan, who was reportedly scheduled to challenge Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship at Night of Champions. Previous reports have indicated that Morgan could be out of action for up to six months. We wish her a full and speedy recovery.