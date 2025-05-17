Liv Morgan Wraps Filming Takashi Miike’s “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo,” Praised For Acting

Liv Morgan has completed filming her scenes for the highly anticipated movie “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo,” directed by the renowned Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike.

This project marks Morgan’s first significant dramatic acting role, and according to a PWInsider report, she made a great impression. Sources close to the production revealed that Morgan “absolutely ‘crushed’” her role, being described as a “complete natural on the set.” They added she was able to “easily transition from the pro wrestling space to filming for a movie,” and reportedly “blew everyone, including experienced industry veterans, away with her work.”

In “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo,” Morgan portrays the daughter of a politician whose disappearance draws an FBI agent (Lily James) into an investigation alongside a corrupt Tokyo cop (Shun Oguri). Visionary director Takashi Miike, known for cult classics like “Audition” and “Ichi the Killer,” discussed the project:

“A team of incredibly talented actors and crew has gathered in Tokyo. Now. I’m about to throw a fastball straight down the middle of your strike zone – no tricks, no gimmicks. Get ready for the ride with us.”

This role, under such a celebrated director and alongside established actors, represents a significant leap in Liv Morgan’s acting career beyond the squared circle.