Latest On Liv Morgan Alleged Stalker, Second Arrest At WWE PC

As previously reported, an individual allegedly stalking Liv Morgan was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday night, June 3, 2025, during WWE NXT. Now more has come to light about this situation, as well as a second arrest made in the area.

Pw Insider is reporting that multiple police vehicles were seen near the venue as fans were taken back to their cars via a bus. The alleged stalker was apprehended outside the WWE Performance Center. The arrest was reportedly made by a larger law enforcement agency, not local police and at this time, the suspect remains in custody.

A second arrest, unrelated to Liv Morgan, was made, and was reportedly related to a fight outside the venue. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement to confirm that 41-year-old Shawn Chan was taken into custody near the WWE facility. It was not confirmed if this individual was related to the Morgan situation or if he was arrested due to the fight.

WWE has dealt with serious stalking incidents involving talent in the past, including individuals stalking Saraya and Sonya Deville. A man who smeared feces on the Performance Center wall was shot by police in 2015.