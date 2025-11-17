Liv Morgan-WWE Rumor Killer

Despite a wave of rumors swirling ahead of Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden, Liv Morgan is not in the building and will not be appearing on the show.

Speculation leading up to tonight’s broadcast suggested Morgan might be one of several big names backstage, alongside Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Lee. The buzz centered on a possible surprise return, especially with the show airing from the iconic New York City venue. However, those hopes were shut down before the show went live.

According to a report from PWInsider, a source confirmed that Liv Morgan is not backstage at RAW and is not scheduled to appear during the show. This means her long-awaited return to WWE television will have to wait.

Morgan has been absent from WWE programming since June 16, when she suffered a shoulder injury during an episode of RAW. She underwent surgery shortly after the injury occurred. WWE never offered a public return timeline, so her comeback window has remained wide open.

While AJ Lee and Roman Reigns were also linked to potential appearances tonight, Morgan’s absence stands out, especially given how long she’s been off TV and the online chatter that suggested she might finally resurface. Fans hoping for her return will have to keep waiting.