Logan Paul Beats AJ Styles, Goes 3-1 At WrestleMania

by Thomas Lowson
Logan Paul has once again gotten a huge victory at WWE WrestleMania, this time with a victory over AJ Styles. During the show’s second night of action, Paul was able to pin the former WWE/TNA World Champion.

Paul’s victory adds Styles to the growing list of notable names to fall to the Maverick at WrestleMania. In his ‘Mania debut, Paul (and The Miz) defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio. At WrestleMania 40, Paul retained the WWE United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

As for Styles, his defeat came after he refused to use brass knuckles despite the insistence of Karrion Kross. It remains to be seen where Styles goes next, and if he’ll be more interested in Kross’ advice after refusing to take it at WrestleMania 41.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
