Logan Paul Beats AJ Styles, Goes 3-1 At WrestleMania

Logan Paul has once again gotten a huge victory at WWE WrestleMania, this time with a victory over AJ Styles. During the show’s second night of action, Paul was able to pin the former WWE/TNA World Champion.

You can check out some match highlights below:

Paul’s victory adds Styles to the growing list of notable names to fall to the Maverick at WrestleMania. In his ‘Mania debut, Paul (and The Miz) defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio. At WrestleMania 40, Paul retained the WWE United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

As for Styles, his defeat came after he refused to use brass knuckles despite the insistence of Karrion Kross. It remains to be seen where Styles goes next, and if he’ll be more interested in Kross’ advice after refusing to take it at WrestleMania 41.