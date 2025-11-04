Logan Paul Forms New Alliance On Raw

A Logan Paul face turn lasted only 2 hours.

The opening segment of this week’s Raw saw the new holder of the World Heavyweight title, CM Punk, vowing to be a fighting Champion and naming potential opponents. Despite not being on this list, however, it was Logan Paul who actually came out to confront the Straight Edge Star. Paul Heyman with “Big” Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker was next to make an entrance.

Breakker grabbed the mic and told both Punk and Logan to get out of his ring. The YouTube star actually tried to do so, but ended up getting shoved by the Vision member. The Vision proceeded to attack CM Punk. Then to everyone’s surprise, Logan Paul actually came to the World Champion’s aid. This distraction allowed Punk to grab a chair to fend off the heels and end the segment.

Logan Paul Chooses A Side

This story continued in the main event of the show, where Punk teamed with Jey Uso to face Reed and Breakker. The match quickly turned into a brawl with the Vision caring more about hurting their opponents than the win.

CM Punk once again grabbed a steel chair after the two Brons took out Jey Uso. Instead of backing down again, the two heels grabbed chairs as well this time and came face to face with the World Champion,

Just as it looked like Punk was about to get mauled again, Logan Paul came out to stand with him. The former US Champion had the brass knuckles in his hands. After a long pause however, Paul ended up hitting Punk. Paul Heyman then got in the ring and the show ended with Logan handing the brass knuckles to the Wiseman.

The ending suggests that Logan has chosen his side in the expected WarGames match at Survivor Series at the end of this month. Now we’ll have to see who joins Team Punk to even out the odds.