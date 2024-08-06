Logan Paul Controversies: Japan, Prime Lawsuit, Imane Khelif and More

Logan Paul has been a controversial figure during his career as a YouTuber, influencer, boxer, drinks entrepreneur and most recently WWE Superstar. Controversial incidents from the Prime drinks co-owner have ranged from culturally insensitive actions to legal disputes and accusations of spreading misinformation.

Here, we delve into some of the most notable controversies involving Logan Paul, including the Japan incident, the Prime lawsuit, and the Imane Khelif controversy.

Logan Paul: The Japan Incident

Aokigahara Forest Video

One of Logan Paul’s most infamous controversies occurred in December 2017 when he posted a video on his YouTube channel that showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest. Known as the “suicide forest,” Aokigahara is a site near Mount Fuji where numerous people have taken their lives.

Paul and his friends entered the forest to film what they described as a “haunted” location. During their exploration, they encountered the body of a deceased man.

Instead of ceasing to film and reporting the discovery to authorities, Paul continued recording, including footage of himself making jokes and laughing.

The video was uploaded on December 31, 2017, and quickly garnered widespread outrage for its insensitivity and disrespect.

Backlash and Apology

The backlash was immediate and severe. Critics condemned Paul for exploiting a tragic situation for views and failing to show respect for the deceased and their family.

As the outrage grew, YouTube removed Paul from its Google Preferred program, which allows brands to sell ads on the platform’s top 5% of content creators. Additionally, YouTube put on hold all original projects involving Paul.

In response, Logan Paul issued multiple apologies. He initially apologized on Twitter, acknowledging that he was misguided by shock and awe.

He then posted a video apology, admitting that he should have never posted the video and expressing his disappointment in himself.

CryptoZoo and Coffeezilla

The CryptoZoo Project

In 2021, Logan Paul launched CryptoZoo, a cryptocurrency-based game that promised users the ability to buy, sell, and breed exotic animal NFTs.

The project was promoted as a “really fun game that makes you money,” and Paul hyped it extensively on his platforms.

However, the project quickly ran into trouble. Players who invested thousands of dollars in the game found themselves staring at images of digital eggs that never hatched into the promised exotic animals.

Coffeezilla’s Investigation

In late 2022, YouTuber Coffeezilla, known for investigating cryptocurrency scams, released a three-part series exposing the failures and alleged fraudulent activities behind CryptoZoo.

Coffeezilla’s investigation revealed that Logan Paul and his team had allegedly made numerous misleading claims about the project’s development and financial aspects.

Paul and his manager, Jeff Levin, were accused of failing to pay developers and mismanaging funds. Key figures in the project, including developer Eddie Ibanez and cryptocurrency expert Jake “the CryptoKing” Greenbaum, were implicated in various unethical practices.

Fallout and Accountability

The CryptoZoo scandal highlighted the risks and pitfalls of the emerging NFT and cryptocurrency markets, especially when driven by celebrity endorsements. Paul’s attempt to distance himself from the controversy and shift blame to others involved did little to quell the outrage from investors who felt cheated. Coffeezilla’s investigation underscored the importance of accountability and transparency in such ventures, prompting further scrutiny of Paul’s business dealings.

Prime Lawsuit

Trademark Dispute

In July 2024, Logan Paul found himself embroiled in a legal battle with the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The dispute centered around trademark issues related to Paul’s beverage company, Prime. According to a complaint filed by the U.S. Olympic Committee, Paul’s company ‘used the Olympic logo and other related trademarks without permission, potentially misleading consumers into believing the beverage had an official connection with the Olympics.’

Legal Implications

The lawsuit aimed to protect the integrity of the Olympic brand and prevent unauthorized use of its trademarks.

If found guilty, Paul and his company could face significant financial penalties and be required to cease using the disputed trademarks.

Imane Khelif Controversy

Spreading Misinformation

Another recent controversy involved Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Khelif participated in the women’s 66kg boxing competition.

Following her victory over Italy’s Angela Carini, Logan Paul took to social media to voice his concerns.

In a now-deleted post, Paul referred to Khelif as a man, accusing her of competing unfairly against a biological woman.

Backlash and Retraction

Paul’s comments were met with widespread criticism for spreading misinformation and for being insensitive.

Khelif had been disqualified from the 2023 World Boxing Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria, but there was no indication she identified as transgender or intersex. The International Olympic Committee defended Khelif’s right to compete, emphasizing that the eligibility rules had not changed since the Tokyo Games, where she also competed.

Paul deleted the post and later issued a new one, admitting to spreading misinformation.

However, he maintained his stance that biological men should not compete against biological women in sports, a view that continued to stir controversy and debate.