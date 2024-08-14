WWE’s Logan Paul Named in Imane Khelif Aggravated Harassment Lawsuit

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is among several notable individuals named in a lawsuit by Algerian boxer and Olympic Gold medalist Imane Khelif. Paul, alongside X CEO Elon Musk, Harry Potter author JK Rowling, and others, appear in the criminal complaint filed to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment,” Variety reports.

Khelif’s performance in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics was attacked by many who falsely believed she was transgender. In a tweet, Paul, wrongly believing that Khelif had transitioned from male to female, described her match with Italy’s Angela Carini as “the purest form of evil.”

- Advertisement -

Paul later deleted the tweet and posted a correction saying he “might be guilty of spreading misinformation.” Paul did not apologize in his correction and his use of the term ‘OOPSIES’ led many to question his sincerity. This is the latest controversy for Paul who is facing a series of lawsuits over his PRIME beverage range and has stirred up trouble before.

Carini later apologized for a post-fight outburst and the backlash against Khelif which saw many of those attacking the Algerian claim they were supporting Carini. The Italian said she recognized that Khelif had qualified for the Olympics as a female and was saddened to see her being harassed over her sex.

Imane Khelif: Algeria’s Fighter

Khelif was born in Aïn Sidi Ali, Laghouat Province, as a woman and identifies as female. During her time at the Olympics, and especially after her fight with Carini, it was falsely claimed that she was transgender and had an unfair advantage over other competitors.

- Advertisement -

Some of those sharing the false information cited Khelif being disqualified from the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships, organized by the Russian-led International Boxing Association. Khelif failed a gender eligibility test though the IBA has not publicly shared the specifics of said test. The International Olympic Committee have criticized the IBA’s disqualification of Khelif, calling it “sudden and arbitrary” and taken “without any due process.”

In June 2023, the IOC voted to strip the OBA of its status as an international federation in boxing. Among its reasons, the IOC cited the IBA’s lack of sufficient progress addressing corruption, governance, and finance. To date, no medical evidence that Khelif has XY chromosomes or has elevated levels of testosterone has been published. Khelif passed the same tests other fighters did to compete at the 2024 Paris Games.