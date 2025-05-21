Logan Paul Slams ‘Cosplay’ Champion Jey Uso Ahead of Title Showdown

Logan Paul will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event, in The Maverick’s third opportunity at a WWE World Championship. On his ImPAULsive podcast, Paul didn’t see his competition as much of a challenge ahead of this all-important title match.

“Jey Uso, someone who in my opinion is very clearly a copycat. He is a person who is cosplaying a champion… I’m one of the biggest draws they have, if not the biggest. And the fact that I do not have a title on my waist right now is a detriment to the entire company.“

Paul acknowleged Jey’s heritage as part of the Bloodline, a family that is home to some of wrestling’s greatest champions. While Jey Uso may be related to the likes of The Rock and Roman Reigns, he can’t compare to the two as far as Paul is concerned.

“You just don’t have that championship aura, dude. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. You couldn’t even come up with your own catchphrase, so you took mine... when Jey’s in the ring with me, he’s going to realize — and so will the rest of the WWE Universe — I’m the superior wrestler.”

Paul’s attitude both in and out of the ring has rubbed many fans the wrong way. While some take issue with Paul due to his part-time status or the controversies to his name, Logan believes that the hate he receives is often inflated.

“Logan Paul hate is forced in the WWE. Say whatever the f*** you want about me — that’s negative. About my ability to wrestle. About my ability on the mic. Even about my ability to become champion and beat Jey Uso.”

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Saturday Night’s Main Event and Logan Paul’s quest to end the ‘cosplay’ reign of Jey Uso.