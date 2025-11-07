Logan Paul Claims He Was Kicked ‘Right In The Dick’ On Raw

Logan Paul claims he was kicked in the dick during his latest WWE outing.

The YouTube star was featured in the opening segment of Raw this week. He surprisingly came to the aid of CM Punk against The Vision. The duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed beat Paul down for this action before Punk was able to fend them off using a steel chair.

A new vlog posted on Paul’s YouTube channel featured the footage of this attack. Talking about the whole thing in the backstage area, Logan Paul claimed that Breakker actually low-blowed him during the segment:

“Yeah, I just got caught in the middle of crossfire. I don’t know if you saw when Bron pushed me. I fell to my ass, and the back of my head hit the wall of the ring. Then, when they were kicking me while I was down, Bron kicked me right in the dick. Actually, my testicles hurt.”

This wasn’t the last of Logan Paul fans saw during the mentioned night. The main event of Raw was CM Punk teaming with Jey Uso to square off against The Vision in a tag team match. The bout ended in DQ as the two Brons showed more interest in hurting their opponents than winning the match.

The ever-controversial star came to Punk’s aid once again after this. His face run ended there, however, as Logan ended up hitting Punk instead. Paul then handed over his brass knuckles to Paul Heyman, confirming his side for the expected WarGames match at Survivor Series at the end of this month.