Logan Paul Makes Surprise Return On WWE Raw

Logan Paul has just made his return during tonight’s November 3, 2025 episode of Raw in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Tonight’s Raw kicked off with the new World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk following his title win at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Punk stated his intentions to be a fighting champion, naming the likes of AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, Sheamus and even John Cena as potential opponents. He said he invited pretty much anyone to try and step up, at which point he was greeted by the entrance of the returning Logan Paul.

This is the first time Paul has appeared in WWE since his loss to John Cena at Clash In Paris at the end of August. CM Punk wasn’t exactly thrilled and advised Logan Paul to instead go and try out Ilja Dragunov’s United States Title open challenge on SmackDown.

As Punk and Paul were verbally going at it, they were interrupted by the entrance of Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Heyman ordered Paul to get out of their way, but he refused, telling them they should have been quicker to come out. At that point, Bron Breakker got on the microphone and said he’s not waiting any longer and he’s coming after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk pointed out to Paul that he needed to either help Punk fight off Breakker and Reed, or leave the ring and get out of the way. Paul teased getting involved, but instead opted to leave the ring. He got shoved down by Breakker and Reed anyway as he tried to get past them.

As Breakker and Reed then attacked Punk, Paul got back in the ring and tried to fight them off. He ended up eating a Tsunami from Reed. Punk got back in the ring with a steel chair as Breakker fled, managing to strike Reed with the chair a couple of times.

